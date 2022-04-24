Malawians dissatisfied with government efforts on corruption, want to see swift action against corrupt officials, survey shows

press release

Most Malawians say the government is doing a poor job of fighting corruption and should immediately fire cabinet ministers and other officials accused of graft, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

The findings show that most Malawians believe that corruption increased over the past year. The police continue to top the chart of offices and institutions perceived as corrupt.

And only small majority of Malawians believe they can report corruption to the authorities without fear of retaliation.

While immediate dismissal of cabinet ministers and government officials charged with corruption receives overwhelming popular support, a slimmer majority also say suspects who refund proceeds from corruption should be granted amnesty.

For a government that campaigned on zero tolerance for corruption, and a country badly in need of resources to improve service delivery, these findings represent a renewed call to action.