Angola: Trust in the National Electoral Commission (CNE) Reaches a New Low, Afrobarometer Survey Indicates

press release

As Angolans approach general elections in August, only one in five citizens say they trust the National Electoral Commission, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

While about half of Angolans say the commission does its job in a neutral fashion, trust in the election management body has declined from already low levels recorded three years ago.

Angola will conduct its fourth peacetime general election in August. The first three elections, which the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA) won by significant majorities, were marred by suspicions of electoral fraud involving the National Electoral Commission.