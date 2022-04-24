East Africa: The Republic of Rwanda, How to Become a Power Without Regional Stability

Blog

The Republic of Rwanda remains a strategic regional player in a critical time of change. The Africa Center's Director, Ambassador Rama Yade, recently convened with the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Rwanda, Dr. Vincent Biruta, alongside his colleague, The Minister of Environment, Ms. Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya. On Wednesday, March 30th, the Atlantic Council studios hosted a discussion on Rwanda's emergence from the pandemic, spotlighting remarks on their achievements within the private sector in fostering the potential of Rwanda abroad and, on the regional scene, Rwanda's role in the Great Lakes.

The conversation established Rwanda's foreign policy approach as rooted in prioritizing the solidification of transatlantic alliances while maintaining multilateral relations within the continent. The Minister of Foreign Affairs asserted the significant impact the delegation's visit to D.C. had in successfully bolstering and strengthening the relationship of Rwanda with President Biden's administration. Dr. Biruta emphasized his optimism in working towards the continuation of U.S. - Rwandan relations.

Following President Biden's victory and commencement of his role in the oval office, Dr. Biruta acknowledged his appreciation towards the Biden administration's commitment to Africa. However, the crucial next step that policymakers must initiate is to launch sustainable vaccine manufacturing for Africa within Africa.

Minister Biruta stated that Rwanda's investment in vaccine manufacturing, with support from other countries like Ghana, Senegal, and South Africa, has successfully combated covid and holistically invested in mobilizing the population. Rwanda is currently working with the African Union on vaccine distribution and maintenance--at present, facilitating the creation of a regulatory framework that allows AU members to produce vaccines while also efficiently administering vaccine roll-out through the soon to be African Union's African Medicines Agency, currently seeking headquarters to establish and become operational. It is a matter of creating a sustainable health system that is functional and equitable promoting vaccine access that reaches everyone.

Dr. Biruta pointed to Rwanda's interest in pursuing support from the U.S. to engage in technology transfer so that the continent may become a stakeholder and critical proponent of vaccine supplies in the fight against COVID and future outbreaks.

Dr. Vincent Biruta asserted his country is focusing on peacekeeping efforts in Rwanda throughout East Africa. (specifically, within South Sudan, Central African Republic, and Mozambique). Forces provided by Rwanda were able to utilize rules of engagement that limited the United Nation's access, contributing to the Central African Republic's administration of parliamentary and presidential elections shortly after.

Concerning Hotel Rwanda's Mr. Paul Rusesabagina, following Secretary Sherman's mention of his conviction for terrorism in the official press release after their meeting, Dr. Biruta asserted the global community left Mr. Rusesabagina's case before the Rwandan courts and maintained the government of Rwanda cannot interfere. Court proceedings are autonomously conducted in which the community must wait upon their decisions, respecting the institutions of justice within Rwanda, as Rwanda continues to respect the institutions of justice within the US. Dr. Biruta acknowledges the right to differing opinions and concerns but states there must also remain a sense of respect for the institutions of every country regarding their sovereignty. This is the best way "to establish strong partnerships between administrations".

After the ninth anniversary of the Addis Ababa Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region., DR Congo's chief opposition leader, Mr. Martin Fayulu, wrote a letter to the UN General Secretary to regret this agreement does not require any commitment from Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda. Dr. Biruta believes this report to have seized an opportunity of criticizing Rwanda when heads of the region have conducted a separate evaluation concerning respective achievements and shortcomings throughout the administrations. The heads of state who participated in the meeting, Dr. Biruta assures, have taken measures to address remaining issues and engage in processes to combat evaluated failings.

Regarding the M23 who have resumed their attacks in the East of the DRC, Dr. Biruta stressed there has been a statement from the armed forces of DRC, as well as a clarification from the Rwandan government on shared concerns of the rebels. The Rwandan ambassador to the DRC has met with respective colleagues, relying on the current dialogue between the governments as they navigate the situation with the rebels. Some statements made, however "were based on emotions", Minister Biruta specifically encourages those involved to implore reason and clarity in opposing to maintaining the insurgency.

On the occasion of the 2023 presidential elections, Dr. Biruta claimed these affairs belong to the Congolese - Rwanda does not believe it has legitimacy nor any plans to interfere in the presidential voting. They share hopes for a peaceful process, in which the people successfully exercise their democratic rights. When President Kagame was Chairman of the African Union, it was assumed as part of his role that he would seek a way to intervene and mitigate existing political crises within the DRC at the time. However, during this year's vote, there is no intention of imposing Rwanda's presence on proceedings.

The Minister established that Israel's accreditation does not correspond to the African Union's endorsement of the nation's foreign policy and challenges in the region, specifically concerning Palestine, but instead grants members of the AU an opportunity to discuss and deliberate Israel's approach to security and multilateralism.

The possible integration of Israel into the African Union as an accredited ambassador is a move made out of necessity and practicality gave their relations with more than 40 countries in Africa & member states of the AU. Israel's historical involvement and incorporation as an observer of the AU is a testament to their diplomatic relations throughout Africa and collaboration across various sectors in the continent.

The event exhibited Dr. Biruta's concerns about the instability within Europe. At this moment, Rwanda is committed to supporting global efforts from the continent in aiding Ukraine in its fight against Russia, as reflected in their participation during the recent vote at the United Nations Assembly. The geopolitical ramifications are consistently under close watch as Rwanda aims to find alternative sources of wheat and fertilizer, mitigating significant repercussions to the region's climate change and supply chain.

Rwanda's commitment to climate change is not to be taken lightly.

For two decades, the Minister of Environment, Ms. Mujawamariya, expressed Rwanda's prioritization of the environment in combating climate change as the heart of all policy and program efforts within the country. Rwandans consistently strive to maintain an environment-conscious lens throughout every development project.

Notably, the cultivation of The Green Fund has led to the rehabilitation and creation of green cities throughout the country. They are setting a prime example, anticipating neighboring states will pursue similar efforts using the Fund as an efficient framework for confronting climate change within the continent.

The mechanisms established by the Rwandan government, specifically through the Rwanda Development Board, endeavor to construct an ecosystem of mediums and incentives to attract foreign investors facilitating the growth of Rwanda's business environment.

Minister Mujawamariya foresees mobility, sustainable organization, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy as the heart of funding for continued operations and investment opportunities in Rwanda with an eye to the future.