Mozambique: Cabo Delgado - Rwanda Operates Alongside SADC Forces in Macomia District

Rwandan security forces deployed in Mozambique's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado have moved out of their earlier designated areas of responsibility, pursued and routed the Islamic State-linked insurgency in the district of Macomia, The New Times confirms.

The forces, as reported, recently entered the area of responsibility of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) to pursue the terrorists.

Defence and Military Spokesperson, Col Ronald Rwivanga, on Saturday, April 23, said: "We have been conducting joint operations with Mozambican and SADC, or SAMIM forces in Macomia District to rout out remnants of terrorist insurgents in the general area of Chai.

"This came after a series of joint meetings in Mocimboa Da Praia. The operations have been successful and have led to the return of hundreds of civilian captives who were under the insurgents' control."

Media reports indicated that for the last three weeks, Rwandan forces have supported the SADC troops in the fight against the terrorists.

Rwandan forces are now operating in Macomia town and in Chai administrative post, one of the areas worst hit by terrorist raids.

It is reported that the number of terrorist raids in Macomia declined sharply in recent days, something attributed to the Rwandan forces' presence there.

Cabo Delgado Province has 16 districts but the ones most affected by terrorists were Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda, Mocamia, Muidumbe and Nangade.

Rwandan forces - in collaboration with their Mozambican counterparts - were initially allowed to only operate north of the Messalo River in the districts of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia. These two districts had the biggest terrorist strongholds.

On July 9, 2021, at the request of Maputo, Kigali deployed troops to the latter's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado to help fight the Islamic States-linked terrorists, stabilise the area and restore state authority.

Barely two weeks after landing, Rwandan and Mozambican forces were circling major bases of the terrorists, capturing them, one after a time. On August 8, 2021, they captured Mocimboa da Praia, a port city that had been the headquarters of the Islamic State-linked terrorist group in Cabo Delgado for nearly five years. The capture of the port city dealt a heavy blow to the insurgents who had driven around 826,000 people from their homes and killed more than 2,000 others, in the Province.

In less than three months, the terrorists were dislodged from all their strongholds in areas where Rwandan forces operate.

Last October, Rwandan and Mozambican military commanders as well as those from the SADC Mission in Mozambique met and agreed to, among others, enhance intelligence sharing in the fight against the terrorists.

Top Rwandan and Mozambican defence officials on January 11 met in Kigali and signed an agreement of expanding the cooperation between the two nations' security forces in order to improve operations in Cabo Delgado.

By and large, peace and stability has returned and thousands of previously displaced people returned home and resumed their normal lives in areas like Palma.

Reports indicate that the Macomia district officials are beginning to return to Macomia, and offices are re-opening.

It is reported that teachers are returning to the district and at least 10 primary schools and one secondary school are operating.