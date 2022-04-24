Uganda: Principal Judge Zeija Narrowly Survives Assassination As Convoy Shot At

24 April 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Uganda's third highest ranking judicial officer, Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija has escaped an assassination attempt, the judiciary says.

Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija survived a gun attack along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

In a statement dated Sunday April 24, 2022, Jamson Karemani, the judiciary PRO said that gunmen shot at the principle judge's convoy on Saturday evening, at around 7:00pm.

"Thankfully, the Principal Judge and his entire team escaped unhurt from the incident," Karemani said.

The judiciary's mouthpiece said that they condemn in the strongest terms, what he called "barbaric conduct," whose intensions are only known to those who engage in such acts of unlawfulness.

"This was an act of cowardice and we are confident that the perpetrators shall at an appropriate time be brought to book. The Uganda Police Force has commenced investigations into this incident," Karemani added.

He said that judicatory is still committed to execute its constitutional mandate of adjudication and administrating justice.

A principal judge is responsible for supervising the justices of the High Court, including the assignment of duties to members of the Court.

In his capacity as the Principal Judge, Justice Flavian Zeija is also responsible for supervising the Magistrates Courts below the High Court.

Dr Flavian Zeija is the third-highest ranking judicial officer in the country.

Police is yet to comment on the incident.

