Nigeria: Wizkid Did Not Fulfill His Contract Agreement - Banky W

24 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Empire Mates Entertainment Boss, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has revealed how Wizkid failed to fulfil his contract agreement under the label.

Banky W in a recent interview with media personality, Ebuka Uchendu, mentioned that when he signed Wizkid, he promised to produce 5 albums as part of his contract but he only did 2 before he left.

He said, "Wizkid was supposed to do 5 albums but he had done 2 solo albums. I think he wanted to leave and for him, that was enough.

"I did not want anyone to stay when they want to leave cause that would create animosity and resentment."

Banky W, however, clarified that they have a cordial relationship and he did not force Wizkid to stay in the label to avoid resentment.

"No, I didn't try to talk him out of it because I could tell mentally that he was ready to do other things and for me, I always felt some things are meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to be," Banky W concluded.

