Nigeria: How Sokoto Lost 29 Lives in Boat Mishap

Sokoto State was thrown into mourning following the death of 29 young persons in a boat that capsized last Tuesday at Gidan Magana river in Shagari local government area, writes ADENIYI OLUGBEMI.

Shagari, the home local government of late former President Aliyu Shehu Shagari, is a serene town not known for calamity until the establishment of a Dam in the area by the former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, during former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

Since the establishment of the dam in 2005, amidst resistance from the locals in the area who believed that the dam would take over their ancestral farmlands and defraud them of their farming activities, the area has witnessed boat accidents, killing a number of people trying to cross to their villages.

The area has recorded boat accidents. Aside the thirteen people that perish in a boat mishap which occurred while traveling from Dorowa to Ginga village in 2020, twenty nine people were confirmed dead on board a boat that capsized penultimate Tuesday, at Gidan Magana river of Shagari local government.

In one fell swoop, the household of Malam Ibrahim Muhammadu Sani, lost five of his children to the recent boat mishap. The bereaved father in an emotion laden voice described the unfortunate incident as one, too many.

He said, "I was relaxing behind the house when someone came rushing, shouting that a boat accident just occurred and all the passengers are drowned in the process. By the time I got to the river bank, I saw the corpses of my children laid down on the ground, you can only imagine the situation.

"I lost Mariam, Habiba, Umar, Atiku and Farida in the unfortunate incident. They usually go and fetch firewood at the other village, Falke, but lost their lives in the boat mishap."

It could be recalled that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ordered the purchase of motorized boats and life jackets for the people of the area known for using old and tattered boats to ferry passengers across the dam, especially on market days and other festivities when a similar accident happened in 2020.

Attempts by LEADERSHIP Sunday to obtain information why the state ministry for environment has not purchased the motorized boats as directed by the governor in 2020 was abortive, as the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, has already resigned his appointment to contest for the governorship seat of the state.

Efforts to reach the ministry Permanent Secretary proved futile as all his mobile contacts were switched off at the time of writing this report.

Mallam Abubakar Umar, Director Disaster Management, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, volunteered that, "the safety jackets promised by the governor over a year now, has not been delivered to the office of SEMA.

"However, SEMA has sent a new memo to the appropriate authority to ensure quick release of the safety jackets and other safety equipments to avert such calamity in future."

To Mallam Magaji Muhammad, who also lost four of his children in the mishaps, he described the day as the worst day of his life.

"I was woken from sleep by neighbours, who broke the unfortunate news to me that four of my children are among the dead in the boat accident.

"I know they normally go to the next village through the river to buy firewood and sell here in our village but on that day, I was sleeping at home when they left.

"The oldest one among my children is about 18 years old, while the youngest one is about 8 years. Their names are Hawau, Aisha, Aminat and Khadija

"When we all rushed there, the boat had already capsized and all the passengers who were on board without any live jackets were drowned expect one little girl who was rescued," Mallam Magaji narrated.

Chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani told LEADERSHIP Sunday that, no fewer than twenty nine corpses were recovered by local divers.

According to him, "although the total number of passengers on board was not known, twenty nine corpses of the drowned persons, including five children was recovered so far, by local divers in search of the missing persons as well as rescue of others.

"Out of the twenty nine corpses recovered so far, twenty three of them are females while six are males. They are all young people and, had been buried according to Islamic rites."

A local divers, Abubakar Tudun, however, put the number of passengers on board the ill fated boat at thirty one, including the boat driver, who ran away after the accident, and a rescued young girl.

Tudun, in his narration said, "the crying of the villagers alerted me to the riverside and, as an experienced diver, I plunged into the water on a jerry can and joined others in the rescue and evacuation mission. Efforts are being made to locate the whereabouts of the fled boat driver, before he cause or harm himself in his hideout.

"The incident happened in a deep area which affect the rescue operation. I tried all my possible best and, I was able to rescue the only survivor in the accident. At the exact spot where the accident happened, there was this Date tree but, I believe the boat driver does not see it, before it had a collision with the tree."

When asked if there were adults on board, Tudun said the eldest one among them was 18 years old, while majority of the victims were between ages 8 and 13 years.

As at press time, the whereabout of the fled boat driver, who source disclosed had two siblings among the victims, is still unknown.

To avert further occurrence, Tudun called for the construction of a motorable road between Dadin-Mahe and Gidan-Magana, to aid the movement of the people of the area.

But, in the interim, Honourable Abubakar Umar Yabo says, the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, will soon provide modem ferryboats to riverine communities in Shagari local government area of Sokoto State.

Honourable Umar, who represents Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency at the National Assembly while condoling the people of the area over the recent boat tragedy listed Gidan-Magana, Kambama, Lambara, and Illela Dabore, among the benefiting riverine communities

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The legislature further stated that the agency would provide adequate life jackets to boat owners and members of the communities in the bid to prevent the recurrence of boat mishaps in the communities.

Umar also said he would liaise with the agency to properly train ferry drivers and ensure strict enforcement of the water transportation rules and regulations towards safeguarding lives and properties of the people and making water transportation much easier and safer.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, in his condolence message to the people of Gidan Magana, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, expressed shock over the incident and prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus, as well as give their families the formidable fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement conveyed by his media aide, Garba Shehu said, he is deeply saddened to learn of the death of 29 persons in the tragic boat mishap at Gidan Magana in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The President in a statement mourning the victims, also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating incident, particularly to Malam Muhammadu Sani, who lost five of his children in the mishap.

Pained by the sad incident, Buhari directed the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, to increase ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of riverine travel in the country.