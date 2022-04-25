Nigeria: Imo Oil Refinery Disaster - Death Toll Rises to 110

The number of victims in the illegal oil refinery fire disaster has risen by one, bringing the number of victims so far recovered to 110.

The Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji, said the latest addition was a pregnant woman whose belly bust, exposing the foetus.

Nnaji, who described the scene as horrific, said the charred remains of the victims had been gathered and were awaiting mass burial.

He added that as of 5:00 pm on Sunday, they were awaiting the arrival of the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources and the Commissioner of Environment.

Nnaji stated that none of the victims had been identified so far as they were burnt beyond recognition.

He said, "We are awaiting the arrival of the commissioners of Petroleum and environment to perform mass burial because the bodies are decomposing.

"It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them. A family just came and saw one body, which they said resembled one of their own and they carried it for burial according to traditional rites."