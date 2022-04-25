Kenya: AFC, Police Fume at Officiating as Tusker Close in on Leaders Homeboyz

24 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — AFC Leopards were left fuming at officiating on Sunday evening as a late winner from Deogratious Ojok saw Tusker beat Ingwe 2-1 at the Kasarani Stadium, putting an end to their 11-match unbeaten run.

The Ugandan striker had come off the bench to score with the final kick of the game, but Leopards were furious with a section of their stewards and officials accosting the referees at the final whistle, saying that the goal was scored from an offside position.

Ojok had picked up a pass from Daniel Sakari to plant the ball beyond Levis Opiyo in the 93rd minute of the game, to hand Tusker all three points.

The win took the brewers to within six points of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya Police at the Annex.

There was drama also in that game as Police scored what looked like a late winner, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

