Kenya: KEPSA Remembers Kibaki's Influence on Private Sector

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has mourned former President Mwai Kibaki as a leader who steered the Government's engagement with the private sector on the economy and development of the country.

In a statement, KEPSA said that Kibaki established structured engagements between KEPSA and the Government including the Presidential Roundtable (PRT).

"During his administration, President Kibaki referred to our current PRT as a presidential private sector working forum. The roundtable would meet twice a year without fail after the ministerial stakeholder forums with the various ministries.

"During the coalition government term, the Parliament Speaker and the former Prime Minister followed the same footsteps and worked with KEPSA to establish the Speaker's Roundtable and the Prime Minister's Roundtable respectively. Since then, the subsequent administrations have followed the same framework, " the statement read.