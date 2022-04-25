Rwanda: Kagame, Museveni Hold Bilateral Talks

President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, on Sunday, April 24, held bilateral talks on a number of issues including regional peace, stability and cooperation.

This was on the sidelines of the 48th birthday celebrations of Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), an event that Kagame specifically travelled to attend in Uganda.

This is the first time in more than 4 years that Kagame is visiting the neighbouring country.

The development is another significant step towards the normalization of the relations between the two states, a cause that has recently seen some good progress, where earlier this year, Kainerugaba travelled to Rwanda and met with President Kagame, a move that culminated into the reopening of the Gatuna border which had been closed for almost three years as a result of the poor relations between the two countries.

I also held bilateral talks with H.E President Paul Kagame on a number of issues, especially on regional peace, stability and cooperation. I welcome H.E Kagame to Uganda. pic.twitter.com/mIiqUk4qSv

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 24, 2022

On his arrival at the Ugandan State House in Entebbe, Kagame was received by Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, Uganda's Security Minister and Lt Gen Kainerugaba.

Later in the evening, he attended a State Banquet hosted by his counterpart President Yoweri Museveni at the State House in honour of the birthday celebrations of Kainerugaba.

Via his official Twitter account, Museveni announced that he had bilateral talks with Kagame.

"I also held bilateral talks with H.E President Paul Kagame on a number of issues, especially on regional peace, stability and cooperation. I welcome H.E Kagame to Uganda," the tweet read.

Kagame last visited Uganda in March 2018, where he met with Museveni at the State House in Entebbe and had discussions about strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting took several hours, as the two leaders looked into a number of issues of mutual interest including; railway connections, power supply lines, air transport operations, and security between the two countries and the region.

The time that followed was marred by poor relations between the two states, something that arguably hindered such visits between the two heads of state until this year.