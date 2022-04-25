Nigeria: 9Mobile Announces Self Service Unbarring Portal for Barred Lines

9mobile has announced an easy self-service unbarring portal for customers to connect their NIN and unbar their lines online.

The 9mobile NIN-Web Linking service, grants a reprieve to customers affected by the recent directive from the federal government to telecoms operators (Telcos), to bar calls from phone numbers yet to be linked to their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

The NIN-Web Linking service is a simple, self-service portal that saves customers the hassles of queuing endlessly to link their NIN.

"The customer enters the received OTP and proceeds to enter their NIN in the Enter NIN/Image Capture. Start the camera, select capture to proceed, and click on the Next button. You get a successful status update message. Your NIN and selfie image are verified, and your line is unbarred within six hours, "Omoike said.

Omoike explained that the initiative, the first by any Nigerian operator, would enable customers to unbar their lines without stress from the comfort of their homes or offices.

"We are a caring network and are always on the lookout to make the lives of our customers easier and better. We realized the frustrations of people trying to unbar their lines and came up with the unique initiative that will enable them to regain the use of their lines as quickly as possible," he further said.