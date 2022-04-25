Rwanda: Kagame Visits Uganda, UK Varsity Rector Under Fire Over Genocide Denial and More About Last Week

For the first time in four years, on Sunday April 24, President Kagame arrived in Uganda, State House Entebbe where he attended a dinner hosted in honour of First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander Land Forces of Uganda People's Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, who turned 48.

Kagame's visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to mend ties between Rwanda and Uganda, just like Kainerugaba's two visits to Rwanda earlier this year.

University of Edinburgh Rector Debora Kayembe has been under fire since she tweeted that the genocide was orchestrated by President Paul Kagame, on April 14.

Despite her apology that many deemed insincere and the University of Edinburgh's rejecting her Genocide denial notions, the hashtag #KayembeMustResign has been trending on Twitter for days calling for her resignation.

"We are looking at the formal procedures available to us and I will report this to our governing body, the University Court, at our meeting on Monday," Prof Peter William Mathieson, the Principal of the University responded in a statement on April 23.

On April 18, schools reopened, starting the third term which will end on July 15.

Later in the week on April 21 in Nairobi, Kenya, a regional summit bringing together the President of DR Congo and his counterparts from Burundi, Kenya and Uganda agreed to the deployment of a regional force to help contain armed groups holed up in the Congo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also Sunday, April 24, in Ruhango district, more than 120,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi were remembered in what was previously known as Amayaga region.

Below we chronicle the past week in pictures:

Gen Muhoozi salutes President Kagame upon his arrival in Uganda after four years.

A picture of Debora Kayembe that was branded "#KayembeMustResign" by angry social media users in response to her Genocide denial remarks.

Students board a bus they go back to school for the third term at Kigali Stadium on April 18. / Photo: Craish Bahizi

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Félix Tshisekedi (DR Congo) and Dr Vincent Biruta, Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a regional meeting of heads of state in Nairobi on April 21. They discussed how to accelerate the establishment and urgent deployment of regional forces to help fight the negative forces in the Eastern DR Congo. / Photo: Courtesy

Mourners during a commemoration event on April 24 in Kinazi, Ruhango district.