Kenya: Odinga in Washington DC at Start of One-Week Tour

24 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in the United States for a one-week tour ahead of the August elections.

According to his Presidential Campaign spokesman Makau Mutua, the Azimio Presidential candidate landed in Washington on Saturday where he is expected to meet with the international community living in the diaspora which include business technocrats and religious leaders.

Key leaders who have accompanied Odinga on the tour include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Others include Governors James Ongwae (Kisii), Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega), former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui are among the leaders who will be forming Odinga's entourage.

