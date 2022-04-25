Rwanda: AS Kigali Coach Mike Mutebi Blasts Club Strikers

24 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Mike Mutebi had no kind words for his strikers after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rayon Sports at Kigali stadium.

The AS Kigali coach questioned his players' temperament and ambition after what he described as a wretched outing. "With these kinds of performances, I am not happy. Technically, we need to improve. Our strikers have not got a single shot on target," he lamented.

He further added that it will be hard for the club to finish in the top three if they don't score enough goals.

The Blues' lone goal came from Mael Ndindjek in the 39th minute and was enough to secure three points for Rayon Sports who beat AS Kigali 1-0 in the 24th match of the season at Kigali Stadium.

Rayon Sports jumped to third place with 41 points while AS Kigali remained in fifth place with 37 points.

Elsewhere, Musanze beat Gicumbi 1-0, Bugesera beat Etoile de l'est 1-0 while Police were shocked after losing 1-0 to Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium.

