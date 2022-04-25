Rwanda: Kagame Arrives in Uganda for Private Visit

President Paul Kagame Sunday arrived in Uganda for a private visit, the first time the Rwandan leader has been in the neighbouring country in four years.

Kagame is later today expected to attend a dinner hosted in honour of First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander Land Forces of Uganda People's Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, who turned 48 today.

The dinner is set to take place at State House Entebbe, where the Rwandan flag was hoisted in honour of Kagame's visit.

The visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to mend ties between Rwanda and Uganda.

Gen Kainerugaba has twice visited Rwanda this year in an effort to restore ties between the two neighbours.

