Africa: Vaccine Hesitancy in Africa Needs to Be Addressed Urgently Before Rolling Out the Malaria Jab

S. Torfinn / WHO
Mother and child getting treatment for malaria in a health care facility in Kisumu, Kenya
22 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jaishree Raman and Shüné Oliver

It is critical that public healthcare authorities in malaria-endemic countries begin addressing the three Cs linked to vaccine hesitancy - confidence, complacency and convenience - before deploying the malaria vaccine.

October 6 2021 will go down as a landmark day in the annals of malaria history. After more than 30 years of research and numerous expert committee reviews, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced with great fanfare that it was recommending the widespread use of the first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix. WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said: "This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control." These are sentiments echoed by many malaria experts.

While it is indeed a historic moment, the WHO endorsement is the first step on a long, arduous path, riddled with many challenges, to impactful implementation: a significant reduction in childhood mortality due to malaria. The recent commitment by GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, to support GAVI-eligible countries in procuring and delivering the vaccine, is encouraging. However, experience from the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine clearly shows that access does not automatically translate to uptake, irrespective of the health benefits the vaccine offers. In South Africa,...

