Rwanda: Basketball Africa League 2022 - Reg Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Playoffs

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club, on Monday, April 25 started a residential training camp as they gear up for the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 that will take place from May 21-28 in Kigali.

REG, who are Rwanda's representatives in this year's edition advanced to the last-eight playoffs last month after putting up amazing performances that saw them top the Sahara Conference.

REG's residential camp is being hosted at Onomo in Kigali, while training takes place at the Kigali Arena under the instruction of American coach Robert John Pack Jr.

Pack arrived in the country on Thursday last week, coming from Cairo, Egypt where he attended the Nile Conference games of the BAL, trying to scout REG's potential opponents at the playoffs level.

REG will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club in the round of eight playoffs.

FAP finished in 4th place in the recently concluded Nile conference, meaning they have to face the team that finished first in the Sahara Conference, which is REG.

REG's BAL Roster:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Pitchou Manga, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba,Olivier Shyaka, Kaje Elie, Habimana Ntore, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange and Mpoyo Axel.