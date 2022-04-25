Uganda: Elephant Statue Unveiled in Gulu City to Honour Acholi Culture

A symbolic elephant statue has been unveiled in Gulu City in honour of the cultural significance of the creature to the Acholi people.

The statue, installed with funding from Uganda Breweries was unveiled by the Chief Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and the Paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David Acana II .

The monument will be the first unique feature residents and guests will see as they enter Gulu city and is located at Gulu - Ker Kwaro Acholi - Airfield Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are proud of our culture, traditions and heritage as Acholi people and the significance of this majestic creature to our culture and traditions cannot be overstated. It is a fitting sign of respect and reverence to a great people and a great city, and compliments the already beautiful nature of this place. I appreciate Uganda Breweries for this gesture," Justice Owiny-Dollo said.

The elephant holds deep sentimental value to the Acholi and to this, it appears at the centre of the cultural institution's flag as a symbol of strength, supremacy and a peaceful nation .

"We were honored to partner with Ker Kwaro Acholi to fund the installation of this monument which will be a unique identifier from which the people of Acholi can draw pride in their cultural heritage. The elephant also holds great significance to our business as the official logo of our beloved brand, Tusker, which celebrates 100 years of existence this year," said Alfred Balikagira, the Supply Chain Director for Uganda Breweries.

Statues play an important symbolic role in the lives of people from different walks of life by acting as a visual reminder of cultural values and as vehicles that solidify bonds and build solidarity between individuals and the wider group .

Notable examples include the bull statue - Rusiina - which graces the entrance to Mbarara City and symbolizes cattle keeping as the main economic activity of the people of the greater Ankole region, and the lion - Entale - monument in Fort Portal, which symbolises the courage, nobility, royalty, strength, stateliness and valour of the Batooro.