Rwanda: Museveni, Kagame Discuss Regional Peace On the Sidelines of Muhoozi's Birthday

Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda have agreed to push for joint regional peace and stability.

The two held a private meeting on the sidelines of first son and commander land forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba's 48th birthday state dinner.

Sources at the Entebbe State House said that the two heads of state agreed to push for joint regional peace and stability, with first of all addressing the sitar in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

DRC recently joined the East African Community Block.

"The two leaders today held a bilateral meeting over a range of issues at State House Entebbe. They discussed regional peace, stability... ," the presidential press team revealed in a statement.

Kagame is in Uganda on a private visit at the invitation of Museveni.

On Arrival at Plot 01, Kagame who is in Uganda for a one-day private visit was received by Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni and the first son.

Museveni welcomed Kagame to Uganda and said that the problems affecting the region like the crisis in Congo needs collective approach from all regional members.

"This time we must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot. I told President Kenyatta that if we don't come in as a region, Congo may become like Sudan," Museveni said.

In his remarks, Kagame said that the Congolese problem should not be a responsibility for others and said that leaders and all parties must talk to solve the crisis once and for all.

"They need to talk without leaving anyone behind," Kagame said.

According to the Presidential press team, Museveni also updated President Kagame on the talks that were held in Nairobi, Kenya between the Government of Congo and the M23 rebels in the recent clashes.

Later, Museveni together with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Kataaha Museveni hosted Kagame to a dinner in honour of Muhoozi.

President Kagame, last visited Uganda in March 2018. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is credited for his role in restoring the Uganda - Rwanda relations.