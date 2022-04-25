Rwanda to Participate in UEFA U-16 Tournament

Rwanda has been invited by European football governing body UEFA to compete in the 2022 under 16 Championship.

The tournament which is scheduled to take place in Cyprus from May 9 to May 15 will see various teams battling for supremacy with scouts looking for young talented footballers.

Former Espoir coach Moussa Gatera and Byusa Wilson who will be in charge of the team for the tournament held a training clinic at Mumena Stadium over the weekend to pick players and start grooming them ahead of the competition.

Rwanda's last appearance at a big under age category football tournament outside the African continent was in 2011 where the country participated in the U-17 world cup in Mexico.

The East African team will be hoping to go all out in the competition next month as they eye the ultimate trophy.