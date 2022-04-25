Rwanda: Basketball - Pitchou Manga Drops 19 Points As Reg Dominate IPRC-Huye

Center Pitchou Manga scored 19 points as Rwanda Energy Group basketball club ran away with a dominant 108-72 over IPRC-Huye in the national basketball league on Sunday.

Kami Kabange and Beleck Bell Engelbert added 18 and 11 points respectively.

Henry Mwinuka's REG started the game well, winning the first two quarters 33-14 and 27-20 to go into half-time break with a comfortable 60-34 lead.

Returning for the second half, REG proved too strong for IPRC-Huye in all aspects -more solid in defense and quick in attack- which resulted in a 21-17 third quarter win and a 27-21 win in the last one.

Speaking after the game, REG's head coach Henry Mwinuka, he said:

"We have done half the work we are supposed to do because we have two games left to finish the first round."

"We talked about playing good defense before the game and they all pulled together and delivered," he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 25, REG started a residential training camp as they gear up for the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 that will take place from May 21-28 in Kigali.

REG, who are Rwanda's representatives in this year's edition advanced to the last-eight playoffs last month after putting up amazing performances that saw them top the Sahara Conference.