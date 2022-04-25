Kenya: He's Moved From Being 'Stupid' to Wanting to Be Raila's Deputy, Let's Pray for Kalonzo - Muturi

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the character of Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka noting that he's proved to be untrustworthy and inconsistent over the years in his career in politics.

While citing the famous words once uttered by Musyoka when he declared that "I will be the most stupid person on earth to endorse Raila Odinga for presidency for the third time" Muturi noted the former Vice President simply needs prayers.

"Our politics is full of drama. Kalonzo Musyoka said that he would be the most stupid person on earth if he decides to support Raila Odinga for the third time. A few months later, he joined Azimio, and now he's hoping to deputize Raila for the third time in a row. Should he be judged by his words? Hapa kunahitaji maombi," Muturi said.

In June 2021, Musyoka in an interview with NTV declared that it would amount to insanity if he supports Odinga for another straight third time accusing him of betrayal.

"For me, as of now, it is unthinkable that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, would support Raila Odinga for the third time. I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to go and support for the third time a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity," Kalonzo said on June 2021.

Nine months down the line, exactly in March 12, 2022 Musyoka who is now keen on deputizing Odinga in the August polls changed tune and declared "Raila Tosha roho safi" during a rallyat the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi where the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party was formally launched.

"I believe Odinga will not fail us and the ticket we have given him. I was honestly thinking Raila will say Kalonzo Tosha this time round. But with a clean heart, I am here to say Raila Tosha for the third time," Kalonzo said.

It is however, these words that Muturi believes portrays Musyoka as a man who lacks integrity in politics.

The former Siakago MP also took issue with his critics who continue who blast him after he joined forces with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which is led by Deputy President Wailliam Ruto.

"In 2013 and 2017, my good friend William Ruto was a perfect person to some people and no one had issues if you are associated with him, Now that I joined Kenya Kwanza nimekuwa mbaya, walitaka kunipanga lakini nikawaambia sipangwingwi na hamtanipanga," he said.