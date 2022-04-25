Malawi: Chakwera Says Sorrowful Over Loss of Lives and Property in South Africa Torrential Rains, Floods

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is deeply sorrowful and sad over devastating loss of lives and property as a result of torrential rains and floods in KwaZulu Natal in South Africa.

Chakwera made the remarks as Sadc chairperson.

Latest reports indicate that 643 people have died while 72 are reported missing in the aftermath of the misadventure.

A statement issued issued by Sadc, quotes President Chakwera as saying Sadc stands in solidarity with the government of South Africa and those affected by the disaster.

"May I also call upon all our stakeholders and partners within and beyond the region to continue to support the recovery efforts and provide humanitarian assistance that is urgently required while supporting the government to build back better," the statement quotes Chakwera as saying.

Chakwera has since asked Sadc member states to continue putting in place measures to scale up implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, among other interventions.

The heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu Natal have affected over 116,708 people, displaced thousands and completely destroyed 4,000 homes with 8,300 others partially damaged.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a nationwide state of disaster in the wake of the raging waters.

Officials have described the floods as some of the worst to ever hit the province.