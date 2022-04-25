Kenya: President Kibaki's Body to Be Transported in Gun-Carriage to Parliament

Nairobi — Former President Mwai Kibaki's body will be accorded full military honors and escorted in a Gun Carriage to parliament where it will lie in State for three days ahead of the State funeral on Saturday.

According to a statement from the national state funeral steering committee, Kibaki will also be accorded a military musical honor as well as a 19-gun salute.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation in paying respects and tributes to Kibaki when he receives his body in Parliament at 10.00am.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that after lying-in-state for three days, a military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium on Friday, the venue of the Funeral service.

Kibaki, who died aged 90, served as the country's third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from the authoritarian rule of Daniel Arap Moi.

The former President's casket will also be draped in National Flag as it is escorted to Parliament by his family.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the cortege is expected to leave the Lee Funeral home at 7.05am and snake it along Valley Road, and Kenyatta Avenue through-to- Parliament Way.

Matiangi further pointed out that a Military Guard of Honor will be mounted along Parliament Road for the entry procession into Parliament.