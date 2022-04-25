Tanzania: Stakeholders Appeal for Reviewed Policies to Boost Creative Arts

STAKEHOLDERS here have proposed for review of policies on culture with regard to promote more creative arts in the country.

The stakeholders made the recommendations in Morogoro region on Wednesday, this week, during the dialogue on reshaping cultural policies and gender transformative actions and measures organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Among the recommendations were the Government to restore art education from primary to tertiary level, to seek opportunities for art graduates from various universities, to raise capital for projects related to creative arts as well as to invest heavily in the arts industry in the country.

"There is still a huge gap between the elites and the industry. They do not know where to go upon graduating, and what opportunities are available for them," said Ms Germaine Sigonda, a Visual at Coordinator from Nafasi Art Space.

Germaine added that most of the graduates do not have enough understanding of the opportunities available in the creative arts which is why they are unable to use skills they acquired from the college for their own benefit and the nation as a whole.

On her side, the Executive Director for Tanzania Community Civic Initiatives (TACCI), Ms Aline Uwamahoro, said despite the Government setting up an online platform for arts stakeholders in the country, most of them are unaware how to use those platforms to promote their products.

"So, we need to get to those places where young talented people already have the energy and talents to train and educate them on the proper use of these online platforms so that they can benefit from them," Ms Uwamahoro said.

In the dialogue, most of the stakeholders suggested that the Government now has to review and revise the policies for creativity and make changes that will be in line with the needs of the global change.

In addition, they recommended that each institution in the ministries has to employ cultural and arts officer who will be able to convey views and suggestions from stakeholders in the creative arts sector to the government for the development of the industry.

The dialogue also was attended by various Government institutions representatives including Basata, Cosota and the Tanzania Film Board and other creative arts stakeholders.