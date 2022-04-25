Tanzania: Trust in Women Capacity - Bishop Rwakatare's Successor Urges

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to have trust in women to hold managerial positions because the reality shows that they can bring positive changes like men when they are given chances.

The call was made over the weekend by Bishop Rose Mgetta of Mountain of Fire Church, Assembles of God Mikocheni B, Dar es Salaam, during the consecration to become Bishop of the Church.

Bishop Mgetta succeeds the founder of the church Reverend Dr Getrude Rwakatare who passed away in 2020 in Dar es Salaam.

The late reverend D. Rwakatare founded the church in 1993 and since her demise, reverend Mgetta has been acting in the position.

Speaking during the consecration ceremony at the church, Bishop Mgetta appreciated the church leadership committee for their trust in her and giving her opportunity to succeed Reverend Dr Rwakatare.

She said women can do wonders if they are trusted to hold top positions and people should ignore perceptions that women can't handle complicated executive positions like men.

She said there were people who were not confident that President Samia Suluhu Hassan would make it after the demise of former President John Magufuli but fortunately everything is going smoothly under her leadership.

"I real commend our president for the amazing job she is doing and women are proud of her because what she is doing bring respect to us that we can do things if we are trusted. Some people was worried if she can do it but we are happy that everything is fine," the Bishop declared

She said she has been acting to the position since the demise of reverend Dr Rwakatare in 2020 and after the good performance at the church, management has decided to give her the top position.

She asked Tanzanians to love each other and cherish peace and harmony for the betterment of the country's economic and social development and urged religious leaders to pray for the nation and its top leaders .

"The founder of the church reverend Rwakatare shaped me to became who I am today. I was her assistant for many years, she enjoyed to help women in various sector and I am among the beneficiaries of her love so I promise to cherish her life and ensure the church stand firm," she said

The first daughter of reverend Rwakatare, Dr Rose said Bishop Mgetta is capable, adding that she has been the assistant of the founder of the church for many years so they are happy that she will maintain the church .

"After acting the position for two years we are satisfied that she can take the position fully. She worked as assistant to our mother for many years so she know everything that's why we are confident on her," she said

Dr Rose said women's are able to do wonders if they are trusted and given top positions adding that they the church management are confident that she will wear her predecessor's shoes and do like what she used to do.

Dr. Rose said the church followers will continue to play for the nation's peace and harmony and she asked people to love each other and fear god in their daily conduct.