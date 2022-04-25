Tanzania: Govt Advised to Strengthen Legal Measures to Control Sexual Abuses

CALL has been made to improve laws to control sexual abuses which contribute to unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions among young girls.

A health expert and Country Director of Marie Stopes Tanzania (MST) Vadacanthara Chandrashekar, hinted this in Dar es Salaam during Iftar organized by Marie Stopes Tanzania to the Muslim community.

The event brought together its customers from various organizations including banks, corporate companies, insurance firms, the media, telecommunication companies, pharmaceutical industries and others.

Chandrashekar however noted that despite Tanzania's laws restricting abortion, there were some clauses that allow abortion when the life of pregnant mother is at risk.

"So, it is not entirely true to say that Tanzania restricts abortion because the country is a signatory to the Maputo protocol," he said.

The Maputo Protocol provides a comprehensive set of human rights for African women, including their rights to dignity, rights to protect their reproductive health by authorizing medical abortion in cases of sexual assault, rape and incest.

He noted however that there was a need to ensure that some laws, policies are mended so that sexually abused victims are favoured and to avoid unsafe abortions which put their lives at risk.

"I think there is need to look at these policies especially with regards to sexually abused victims so that they do not end up opting unsafe abortion.

According to him, it was important for young girls in primary schools to be taught sexual reproductive health (SRH), however he cautioned that such lessons need to consider the girls' age.

In todays' world, he said, young girls have access to various sources of information from various channels including the social media and so it was important for these young girls to get information from the right source.

"We also need to ensure that the information given to them goes hand in hand with their age and experiences they encounter with regards to their body change," he said.

He pointed out that young girls from the age of 8 to 10 years could be taught on personal hygiene and later menstrual health as they reach the ages of 12 to 15 years old.