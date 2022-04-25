Sudan: Traffic Accident Carnage in Sudan

20 April 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala / El Bakhit — Five people were killed and 12 others were wounded to varying degrees on Monday, in a traffic accident on the road from Nyala to Kass in South Darfur. Nine members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were injured on Monday evening, when a patrol vehicle charged with searching for missing gold prospectors in Sudan's Northern State overturned.

A tractor heading from Nyala reportedly collided with vehicle on its way to Nyala on Monday. The five dead include two soldiers; a member of the regular Sudan Armed Forces and a member of the RSF.

The highway police in the South Darfur sector transferred the 12 injured - some of whom have serious injuries - to Nyala Teaching Hospital.

Northern State

Nine members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were injured on Monday evening, when a patrol vehicle charged with searching for missing gold prospectors in Sudan's Northern State overturned.

Maj Gen Othman Hamed, head of the Operations Department of the RSF, confirmed in a press statement that those who were seriously injured were evacuated to receive treatment in Khartoum.

The RSF stationed in the area received a distress call from rural El Bakhit locality in the Northern State, to search for 10 gold prospectors from the region who have been missing since Saturday.

