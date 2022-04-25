Sudan's Drinking Water Crisis Continues

Khartoum — A number of neighbourhoods in Khartoum are experiencing a severe drinking water crisis, which has caused drinking water prices to rise. Other areas in Sudan also suffer from drinking water shortages.

Resident Elsir Gassem Allah told Radio Dabanga from Khartoum Square in the Jabra neighbourhood that people there are suffering from an acute shortage of drinking water since the beginning of this month, and that the severe lack of drinking water still persists.

He pointed out that the value of the water barrel is 4 thousand SDG per day, which amounts to 120 thousand SDG for a month.

Earlier this month, Radio Dabanga already reported on the drinking water crisis that is taking place throughout Sudan.

The North Darfur Wali (governor) warned that climate change will feed more conflict over water resources.