Madagascar: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar

21 April 2022
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)
press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:

On April 19, Administrator Samantha Power met with the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, to discuss the impact of climate change and COVID-19 in Madagascar, as well as ways to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in the country. Administrator Power acknowledged that the effects of climate change have been devastating for the Malagasy people, and President Rajoelina described the strategy that his government is taking to save lives, rebuild infrastructure, provide assistance to vulnerable populations, increase resilience to more frequent and severe cyclones and tropical storms and address drought and food insecurity. President Rajoelina and Administrator Power also discussed the critical importance of taking steps to address deforestation and protecting wildlife habitats.

Administrator Power urged the Government of Madagascar to ensure accountability in the wake of the first of four audit reports on donated COVID-19 funds, and expressed USAID support for strengthening transparency in governance.

