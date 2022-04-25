Tunisia: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting With Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied

21 April 2022
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:

Today, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman met with Samir Saied, the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning, to discuss Tunisia's economic and political reform efforts and USAID's support to the Tunisian people.

Deputy Administrator Coleman expressed her hope that Tunisia is able to reach an agreement for a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. She encouraged a swift return to constitutional order and democratic governance. Deputy Administrator Coleman emphasized USAID's continued support for democratic values, civil liberties, and an expansion of economic opportunities for all Tunisians. Deputy Administrator Coleman assured the Tunisian delegation of USAID's continued commitment to supporting a prosperous and democratic future for Tunisia, building on investments of more than $685 million in Tunisia's democracy and economic growth since 2011.

