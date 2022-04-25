Ethiopia: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide

23 April 2022
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:

Yesterday, Administrator Samantha Power met with Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide to discuss a range of development and humanitarian issues in Ethiopia. The Administrator and the Minister discussed the impact of Putin's war in Ukraine on food and fertilizer prices in Ethiopia and the cascading effects of rising food prices in East Africa. While acknowledging the recent progress towards improving humanitarian access in northern Ethiopia, Administrator Power reinforced the U.S. government's continuing concern on access and stressed that much more can be done to facilitate significant and sustained humanitarian access to all Ethiopians in need and restore essential services to the region. The two also discussed accountability for human rights abuses. The United States remains committed to the people of Ethiopia and securing an immediate and lasting peace for the country.

