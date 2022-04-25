South Africa: The Future of South African Cricket Could Be in a Spin

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Simnikiwe Xabanisa

In the build-up to South Africa's Test series against Bangladesh, former Proteas batter Ashwell Prince was asked if he saw the hosts picking more than one spinner in the two matches because it would be played at Durban and Gqeberha, two 'low and slow' venues.

Prince - a batting consultant with Bangladesh during their tour of New Zealand in January - answered the question with another. What would the visitors prefer, he asked, a barrage of pace and bounce or the spin they've been weaned on?

As it turned out, the fast stuff didn't faze them half as much as the spin did, with South Africa's twirlers Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer claiming a combined 29 of the 40 Bangladeshi wickets that fell, 20 of them in the fourth innings of the two matches.

Fourteen of Maharaj's 16 wickets were seven-wicket hauls in the successive fourth innings of two Test matches, a first in Test cricket. South Africa's use of Maharaj and Harmer as the only two bowlers in these consecutive fourth innings - which were 19 and 23.3 overs long - was not exactly common (certainly not in the country).

Captain Dean Elgar's judicious use of the experienced left-arm...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X