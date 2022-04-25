Tanzania: CCM Special Seat MP Dies Aged 35

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi Special Seat MP Alex Ndiyamkana has died aged 35, the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Tulia Ackson announced Sunday.

The lawmaker was at Tumbi Hospital undergoing medical treatment. The cause of her death has not been public.

In a condolense messege, Dr Tulia said "I am shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Irene Ndiyamkana. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives and friends, Honorable Members of Parliament and Rukwa Region. May the Almighty grant them patience and perseverance in the face of adversity."

The Parliament office is working with the family on funeral arrangements, the statement said.