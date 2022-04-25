Tanzania: CCM Special Seat MP Dies Aged 35

24 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi Special Seat MP Alex Ndiyamkana has died aged 35, the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Tulia Ackson announced Sunday.

The lawmaker was at Tumbi Hospital undergoing medical treatment. The cause of her death has not been public.

In a condolense messege, Dr Tulia said "I am shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Irene Ndiyamkana. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives and friends, Honorable Members of Parliament and Rukwa Region. May the Almighty grant them patience and perseverance in the face of adversity."

The Parliament office is working with the family on funeral arrangements, the statement said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X