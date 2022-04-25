Uganda: Kagame Lands in Uganda Ahead Muhoozi's Birthday State Dinner

24 April 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has touched down on Uganda's soil ahead of the UPDF commander land forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba's 48th birthday dinner at State House, Entebbe.

The Rwandan president touched down at Entebbe Airport around 3:30pm.

He was received, by among others, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, at the airport.

Earlier the two flags of Rwanda and Uganda had gone up alongside each other about an hour before Kagame's landing. This symbolised an imminent visit by Rwanda's head of state.

The Rwandan President was being received in the VIP section on the airport by the time of writing this report.

This is President Kagame's first visit to Uganda since March 15, 2018.

