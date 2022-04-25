South Africa: Rugby's Quest for Mass Appeal Is Compromised By Ever-Changing Laws

analysis

Wildly altering law interpretations and different laws in different competitions are frustrating the game's fanbase.

Confusion is commonplace in the press box nowadays. Every five minutes or so, a colleague will tug at your arm and ask you to explain why a particular penalty or card has been given.

As you consider the laws, or rather how they are being applied in a particular tournament, you ask yourself whether this is good for the game. You look out into the stands and wonder what the fans must be thinking.

The more dedicated among them may be up to speed with the latest law variations. They may know why a particular penalty has been awarded, or why a particular player has been shown a red or yellow card.

Most fans, however, wear expressions of confusion and frustration, as if they don't understand what is unfolding before them. Without the benefit of an explanation, they remain in the dark.

Simplification over interpretation

Rugby demands so much of its fans nowadays. We're encouraged to accept that the interpretation of the law-set will vary from referee to referee.

We're told that referees shouldn't blow the game to the letter of the law, as that...