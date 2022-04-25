South Africa: Rugby Clubs Battle to Win Back Supporters After Years of Neglect

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

A decline in the number of fans at stadiums has shocked rugby bosses into action in a post-Covid world.

Late last month South Africa's leading rugby clubs - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - held an urgent meeting with the management of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and broadcaster SuperSport to address a looming crisis.

In stadiums and on TV, South African rugby's premier teams have seen fans turn away and they are desperately needed to sustain the professional game into the future.

No ideas were deemed too outrageous and every club was heard. No firm decisions were taken, but it was a useful session to identify problems and open more lines of communication.

Tournament structure

One of the major concerns raised was that the URC competition has been confusing for fans to understand. It hasn't helped that the URC's issues with fixture congestion owing to Covid-19 postponements has led to a disjointed season.

The URC only revealed the plan for the 18 June final this week, and the trophy was also only revealed during the week.

If South African teams have learnt anything, it's that confusing tournament structuring turns fans away. Super Rugby was perhaps at its best...

