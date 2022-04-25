Mozambique: Covid-19 - Six New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further six cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, which compares with just one case identified on Friday.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic,1,309,638 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 569 of them in the previous 24 hours. 563 of those tests yielded negative results, while the six positive cases brought the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,358.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.16 per cent on Friday to 1.05 per cent on Saturday.

The six new cases identified on Saturday were three men and three women, all of them Mozambican citizens, aged between five and 48 years. Three were diagnosed in Maputo city, two in Cabo Delgado and one in Zambezia.

In the same 24 hour period, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and no new cases were admitted. Three patients remained under medical care in the Covid-19 wards, two in Tete and one in Maputo city. The latter was under intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

There were also no recoveries reported, compared with 16 on Friday. The total number of recoveries thus stands at 223,104, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 43 on Friday to 49 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 15; Gaza, 14; Maputo city, five; Sofala, five; Tete, three; Manica, three; Zambezia, two; Inhambane, one; and Maputo province, one. There were no active cases in Nampula or Niassa.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 20,058 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,783,101 - which is 90.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

14,741,616 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 336,880 have received booster doses.