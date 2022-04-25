Kenya: Kibaki's Body in Parliament for 3-Day Public Viewing

25 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former President Mwai Kibaki's body has arrived in Parliament for a three-day public viewing.

The military truck carrying the body made its way from the Lee Funeral Home through Valley Road escorted in a military convoy.

The casket has been draped with the Kenyan flag.

There will be protocol officers present to guide the public at the with Comesa Grounds in the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) designated as the holding area.

Mzee Kibaki's body which will be surrounded by KDF officers will be viewed from 8am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X