South Africa: It's Crunch Time for Coach Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

If they harbour hopes of qualifying for the African Cup of Nations, the South Africans will have to step up their level in the coming months.

In their pursuit to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) once more, after missing out on this year's continental showpiece, South Africa's senior national men's football team finally knows its opponents. During a draw conducted on Tuesday, 19 April, in Johannesburg, Bafana Bafana were drawn against Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in Group K.

The favourite to navigate the group easily is 2022 Fifa World Cup-bound Morocco.

The North Africans made it to the quarterfinals of the Covid-delayed 2021 edition in Cameroon, before being ousted by runners-up Egypt.

As for Zimbabwe, coach Hugo Broos and his charges are well acquainted with the neighbouring nation after being in the same group with them in the recent World Cup qualifiers for Qatar.

Over the two legs, Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw in Harare, before edging the reverse fixture 1-0 in Johannesburg.

"It is clear that Morocco is the best team in our group. They were in the Afcon in January, they were eliminated by Egypt and they are a very good team," Bafana's...

