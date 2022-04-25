South Africa: State Failure in KZN Forces People to Look Elsewhere for Support

analysis

Dr Imraan Buccus is senior research associate at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute and a postdoctoral scholar in gender justice, health and human development at Durban University of Technology.

From the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 to the July riots a year later and the recent floods, KwaZulu-Natal has been hit hard. With more than 400 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, words cannot capture the extent of the devastation. And, as always, it is the poor who have suffered the most.

People in KwaZulu-Natal are still haunted by memories of the riots last year and it's clear the incapacity of the state is engraved in local memories. In academia, we often talk about how local government is the central pivot in our society-building exercise, but it is also the sphere of government most wracked by inefficiency and poor capacity. The chief cause of this dysfunction is the atrocious quality of the political leadership.

This is not merely a matter of competence. As we all know, looting of the public purse at local government level is endemic. Dinner-table conversations, among rich and poor alike, often turn to how people in KwaZulu-Natal were abandoned by the state during...