Namibia: Kudus Take the Lead

FNB Kudus went to the top of the Namibia Rugby Premier League for the first time this season after a comprehensive 45-19 victory against Trustco United over the weekend.

There were also wins for FNB Wanderers who beat FNB Grootfontein 39-23 at Wanderers; FNB Western Suburbs, who beat FNB Reho Falcons 40-11 at the Hage Geingob Stadium, and FNB Unam who beat FNB Rehoboth 18-16 at Rehoboth.

At Trustco United Park, the coastal side Kudus gave an inspired performance to run out comprehensive winners after outscoring United by seven tries to one.

The teams were still level 12-all at half time, but Kudus pulled away in the second half to seal an impressive win.

Their flyhalf Kyle Wentzel scored 15 points through a try and five conversions, while their other try scorers were centre Justin Newman, left wing Paolo Andrews, eighthman Joshua Jacobs, prop Lorenzo Calaca, and substitutes Charlton Brussel and Marvin Kotzee.

For United, scrumhalf Oela Blaauw scored a solitary try, while flyhalf Chris Arries added four penalties and a conversion.

It was Kudus' third successive victory of the season and now puts them at the top of the log on 14 points from three matches - three points ahead of Wanderers, Grootfontein and Western Suburbs who are all on 11 points.

At the Wanderers field, Grootfontein, who had previously led the log, gave a fine performance and held Wanderers for most of the match until the home team pulled away in the final minutes.

Wanderers took an early 14-0 lead after tries by fullback Warren Ludwig and right wing Nandi Karuuombe, but after incessant pressure Grootfontein struck back through a try by prop Nelius Theron, and when right wing Luis Talaya dived over in the corner they were just two points behind.

Grootfontein kept on bashing away at Wanderers' try-line and when captain Wickus Jacobs burst over from a maul they went ahead for the first time to take a 17-14 lead at the half time break.

Wanderers soon regained the lead at 19-17 when their captain and scrumhalf Jacques Theron dived over for a try, and after a succession of penalties by their flyhalf Andre van den Berg and Grootfontein centre Dehan Reynders, Wanderers took a 28-23 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Grootfontein were still in the game, but Wanderers finished stronger, bringing on national players Obert Nortje and Thomasau Forbes from the bench, and with Van den Bergh adding two more penalties and Nortje a try, they ran out 39-23 winners.

Suburbs joined Wanderers on 11 points after scoring six tries in a 40-11 victory against Falcons.

Centre Deveroux Jansen and scrumhalf AJ Kearns each scored two tries and prop Andreas Shikoneni and substitute back Joran Farmer one each, while flyhalf Bronwon Willemse added 10 points with the boot.

Flyhalf Angus Human scored all Falcons' points, consisting of a try and two penalties, while they remain bottom of the log with United on zero points each.

Unam, meanwhile, had to work hard for a 18-16 victory against Rehoboth.

Unam scored two tries through fullback Aljerreau Zaahl and right wing Rudi Pretorius, who also added a conversion, while flyhalf Delron Brandt added two penalties.

For Rehoboth, centre Hillian Beukes scored a try and scrumhalf Miguel Busch three penalties and a conversion.

Unam are now fifth on the log on nine points, while Rehoboth are sixth on one point.