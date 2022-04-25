South Africa: Standard Bank Taken to Task for Talking Up Mitigating Climate Crisis While Investing in 'Brown' Energy

analysis

Standard Bank says it is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2040 and from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050, but still hasn't withdrawn its involvement as financial advisers of what is projected to be the world's largest heated crude oil pipeline.

On Friday, 22 April, in their seventh demonstration against Standard Bank's involvement in the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), activists from Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the Standard Bank head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to get the bank to withdraw any involvement in the EACOP project.

The EACOP project plans to build a pipeline in 2025 spanning 1,400km across eastern Africa that will transport crude oil from Uganda to Tanzania.

Based on several human rights and environmental impact assessments, this project will be the world's largest heated crude oil pipeline, the StopEACOP campaign said. "It will burn another six billion barrels of oil and generate over 34 million extra tons of carbon emissions each year."

Extinction Rebellion activist Mduduzi Tshabalala said he took time away from his job as a street vendor selling vegetables and travelled from Sebokeng for this demonstration because, "this is going to affect everybody living in sub-saharan...