South Africa: SA Insurance Industry Drowning in Claims After KZN Flash Floods, Covid-19 and July Riots

analysis

Three years of relentless shocks - Covid-19, rioting and the flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal - have caused billions of rands worth of claims. And the cost of cover is likely to soar.

The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the declaration of a National State of Disaster have added to the onslaught of economic shocks South Africa has endured over the past three years, and the insurance industry has had to deal with billions of rands worth of claims.

The first wave to hit the South African long-term and short-term insurance industry was the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought loss of income, death and business interruption claims. The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa) says, over the 18 months from April 2020 to September 2021, the life assurance sector paid out about R92-billion in death claims alone.

This was followed by the rioting in July last year, which state insurer Sasria says cost about R34-billion. This year, the floods have claimed more than 440 lives to date, and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala estimates the cost of rebuilding and repairing infrastructure to be R12-billion. Old Mutual Insure said it had R245-million worth of claims within the first week of flooding.

Insurers...