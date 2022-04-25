South Africa: Backlog of WC High Court Judgments Affecting Service Delivery and Livelihoods

analysis

Thirty-nine reserved judgments in the Western Cape High Court have been outstanding for more than three months, the limit set out in judges' norms and standards, according to Judge President John Hlophe.

On 22 April, Judge Derek Wille handed down an order in a matter involving the Western Cape government and a service provider that served to highlight the cost of tardiness in the Western Cape division.

Wille's judgment made plain the detrimental impact of delayed court proceedings on service delivery and the significant prejudice suffered by service providers and citizens.

Four days earlier, on 19 April, Judge President John Hlophe sent a memorandum to all judges and acting judges in Western Cape pointing out that 39 reserved judgments had been outstanding for more than three months, the limit set out by the judges' norms and standards.

Hlophe concluded: "Would concerned colleagues please deliver the judgments."

In some instances, judgments have been outstanding for two years. Cases in limbo include several involving the City of Cape Town, alongside matters related to Prasa, SARS, the Minister of Correctional Services, Steinhoff, the Department of Home Affairs and others.

Some are civil and some are criminal matters and include applications for rezoning, road...