South Africa: No Reason for Central Banks to Panic (For Now) Over Higher Inflation

24 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Roelof Botha

Dr Roelof Botha is economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group.

South Africa's consumer price index is following the universal trend of steadily increasing, but at a markedly slower rate than many of its key trading partners.

Viewed from a long-term perspective, the recent increase in domestic inflation does not warrant panic, especially considering the strength of the rand over the past two years and the prospect of a dramatic decline in the oil price once peace returns to Ukraine.

The problem of price instability has become one of the major challenges to policymakers around the globe. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it is clear that almost every economy of note is being confronted by substantial rises in the prices of consumer goods.

In 15 of the 34 countries classified as advanced economies and 78 out of 109 emerging markets and developing economies, year-on-year inflation at the end of 2021 was running above 5%. Such a sudden and universal jump in price levels has not been witnessed in more than two decades.

Because of the spike in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine and a continuation of supply-side disruptions brought on by the Covid pandemic, the...

