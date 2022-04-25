Zimbabwe: Caps United Fall to Triangle United

Triangle United... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .(1) 2

TRIANGLE United continued with their rich vein of form in the Castle Lager Premiership football at Gibbo yesterday when they dispatched Harare giants CAPS United, courtesy of a Russel Madamombe penalty and contender for goal of the season from Dzingai Chirambamuriwo.

Triangle dominated proceedings from the onset but were not clinical in front of goals, failing to hit target in the first 20 minutes despite creating a handful chances.

Gerald Bhero and captain Donald Ngoma were menacing from the wings as they unlocked CAPS United's defence but failed to convert the chances created.

Triangle had a real sight of goal in the 27th minute but Chirambamuriwo ballooned the effort after a very good work from the right by his captain Ngoma.

The first half was really difficult for the visitors as Triangle continued to pile pressure in search of the opener but midfield stalwart Walter Sande sent his effort just inches over the bar from an acute angle.

Madamombe scored Triangle's opener in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after CAPS United goalie Tonderai Mateyaunga fouled Bhero inside the penalty area.

CAPS United could have leveled the scores on the cusp of half-time but Kenneth Bulaji directed his header wide with only six yards off Taurai Chitsumba's goal after an inviting cross from Devon Chafa following a set-piece.

Triangle continued where they left off in the second half and could have doubled their lead in the 49th minute but Bhero missed another glorious opportunity when he tried to round off Mateyaunga who was alert to clear his lines.

CAPS United pushed for an equaliser and veteran striker Rodwell Chinyengetere pounced, scoring with a header from a half chance to level the scores in the 70th minute.

Triangle, however, still had something left in their reserve as they restored their slender one-goal lead six minutes later.

Chirambamuriwo scored a contender for goal of the season with a first-time volley off a beautiful cross by Misheck Ngwenya. Triangle's second was a beautiful team goal which involved Ngoma and Sande in the build up.

Triangle defended their lead with Arnold Chivheya and Robert Kwaramba, who came on for the evergreen Kelvin Gwao who got injured just after an hour mark, marshalling the defence well to preserve the lead.

CAPS United, through substitute Diego Makurumidze, could have spoiled the party for the Sugar Sugar Boys but his perfect effort on the death was matched by an acrobatic save by Chitsumba which meant Triangle collected full set of points from both Harare giants, CAPS United and Dynamos, at Gibbo this season.

"It's a very big win for us, CAPS United are a traditional top three team in the league but in the field of play we were better today.

"My target is to improve the team and improve myself as well. My boys are always willing to learn and so far I am happy with the progress and our target remains the same, fighting relegation," said Triangle coach Jairos Tapera.

His opposite number Lloyd Chitembwe looked devastating after the result but was confident that his team will find the much-needed consistent performances going forward.

"It's a result that we will obviously take home and we will have to correct our mistakes in the coming fixtures.

"The season is very long and we have only played a quarter and you have to understand that one team can do well and go on to falter so we just need to believe in ourselves and try to do better next time," said Chitembwe

Teams

Triangle: Taurai Chitsumba, Jameson Mukombwe, Misheck Ngwenya, Kelvin Gwao (Robert Kwaramba 64th min), Arnold Chivheya, Russel Madamombe (Chisi 90th min), Walter Sande, Tinashe Kabanda, Dzingai Chirambamuriwo, Gerald Bhero (Simbarashe Verenga 90th min), Donald Ngoma.

CAPS United: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Kenneth Bulaji, Enock Karembo, Valentine Musarurwa, Tatenda Tavengwa, Devon Chafa, Phineas Bamusi, Ian Nyoni (Joseph Tulani 53rd min), Rodwell Chinyengetere, Clive Augosto (Diego Makurumidze 81st min), William Manondo.