Zimbabwe: Rugby Star Chiwara Wins Two Awards

ZIMBABWE international rugby player Keith Chiwara capped off a memorable season in the Varsity Shield after clinching two individual awards in recognition for his standing performances for the newly crowned champions the University of Fort Hare.

The Sables flyhalf was confirmed as the FNB Varsity Shield Overall Player that Rocks a few hours after the University of Fort Hare Blues beat CPUT in a dramatic Varsity Shield final in Alice to claim the title and end the season unbeaten.

"Please join us in congratulating Keith Chiwara who was also voted as the FNB Varsity Shield Overall Player That Rocks for the tournament. The University of Fort Hare playmaker had an outstanding season and crucial to the Blues being crowned champions," read an announcement from Varsity Shield organisers on Friday.

In addition to that, Chiwara has also won the FNB Varsity Player that Rocks for being the most outstanding backline player in this year's second-tier South African university rugby competition.

"Well done to Keith Chiwara who was voted as the FNB Varsity Shield Back That Rocks. The University of Fort Hare flyhalf was instrumental in their success and a key component in the Blues going all the way and lifting the trophy," further stated the organisers.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster of a season for the Chiwara and Blues. Last month, the players and coaches were rocked by the death of their director of rugby, Elliot Fana. And yet, they managed to pick themselves up and finish the league phase at the top of the standings.

After playing a leading role in the University of Fort Hare's run to the Varsity Shield Trophy, Chiwara is expected to join the Zimbabwe Goshawks squad which is competing in the Currie Cup First Division.

Zimbabwe registered their first win of the competition on Saturday with a very 22-21 victory over Kenya Simbas in Cape Town.