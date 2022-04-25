Zimbabwe: Teenager Ndlovu Hits Maiden Half Ton in Lady Chevrons Win

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Kelis Ndlovu had a dream outing yesterday when she grabbed her maiden half-century in the 67-run win over hosts Namibia at the Capricorn Women's Tri-series underway in Windhoek.

The 16-year-old was in fine form as the Lady Chevrons played two games, first winning against Uganda by 11 runs dominating hosts Namibia.

Ndlovu, who is on her debut tour with the national team, featured in an unbeaten opening partnership of 156 runs with experienced batter Sharne Mayers and contributed 58 runs.

In the earlier game against Uganda, she was the top scorer with 27 runs and bowled maximum overs with figures of 0-18.

The teenager featured in all six games during the series as the Lady Chevrons recovered from the loss in the opening match against Namibia to win five straight games.

They secured top spot on the log standings, irrespective of the result of the result of the match between hosts Namibia and winless Uganda this afternoon, as the curtain comes down on the triple round-robin.

The Lady Chevrons are now set to meet Namibia in the final tomorrow. The hosts have six points from three wins while Uganda anchor the table with no point.

Ndlovu told The Herald after the victory against Uganda yesterday that she grabbed the opportunity to play with the big girls on her maiden tour with two hands.

"I was prepared to open the innings from the first game, and when I was told I was going to open, I took the chance. However, I am still lacking one or two things in batting. Hopefully, I will improve during the tour.

"Playing with boys boosted my confidence and my cricket. My first cricket coach in grade three played a big role in my career," she said.

Lady Chevrons' coach Gary Brent yesterday made three changes in the second with captain Mary-Anne Musonda, pace bowlers Nomvelo Sibanda and Francesca Chipare coming in for Michelle Mavunga, Loryn Phiri, and Nyasha Gwanzura.

In the first game against Uganda, Josephine Nkomo captained the changed side as Mary-Anne Musonda, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Francesca Chipare were rested. Zimbabwe were dismissed for 86 runs before restricting their opponents to 75/7.

Speaking after the victory against Uganda, Brent said his players didn't bat well. "It wasn't a good victory but a victory is a victory. We didn't bat very well, and our bowlers did exceptionally. Our bowling has been exceptionally well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We knew that coming into this, we would be rotating (the players). Kelis responded exceptionally well, that's carefree youth which is very great and it goes to show if you do things well, that's what happens. And, I think (another teenage player) Michelle's (Mavunga) response; she bowled really straight and she got the rewards," said Brent.

The Zimbabwean batters had a good day in the office yesterday and captain Musonda hailed the opening partnership of Ndlovu and Sharne Mayers (68) and Ndlovu (58).

Zimbabwe scored 156/0 before the bowlers pegged Namibia back at 89/6 in their 20 overs.

"If it's your day in cricket, everything will go on very well. The opening partnership was good. We are enjoying our stay in Windhoek," she said.

Mayers was voted the player of the match.

She also reserved high praise for the teenage Ndlovu who scored her maiden half ton, after six WT20I games at he tournament.